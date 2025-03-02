Major League Soccer

Soccer history in San Diego, SDFC plays first MLS home game

SDFC and St. Louis play to a scoreless draw in the first ever MLS game in San Diego.

By Todd Strain

Soccer history was made Saturday night in San Diego.

SDFC played the first Major League Soccer game in San Diego, as they hosted St. Louis FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

A Snapdragon Stadium record setting crowd of 34,506 watched San Diego's newest pro sports team make its home debut.

The final score between SDFC and St. Louis was 0-0, a scoreless draw.

The home side controlled the first half of the match controlling possession for 65% of the time with crisp passing, generating 5 shots on goal to 1 for St. Louis, but was not able to convert. The two teams went into the break locked in a scoreless tie.

SDFC lost its star player late in the first half, after Chucky Lozano exited the match with what appeared to be a leg injury.

After 2 games in its first season, SDFC is 1-0-1 after posting a 2-0 win in their season opener last week against the defending MLS champion Los Angeles Galaxy.

Next up, SDFC travels to Real Salt Lake for a March 8th game, then it's back to Snapdragon Stadium for the second home game in team history, March 15th against the Columbus Crew.

