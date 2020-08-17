So Long Losing Streak! Padres End 5 Game Slide Behind 2 Homers From Tatis Jr.

It's said, "Everything is bigger in Texas."

The San Diego Padres can attest to that. The Padres busted out in a big way Monday night in Arlington, Texas beating the Rangers 14 to 4.

It was a big win for a number of reasons.

It was big for the offense. The Padres had 11 hits and 3 home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs, a 3-run laser in the 7th, then a grand slam in the 8th. Tatis Jr. now has an MLB best 11 home runs. The 14 runs scored were a season high.

The win ended the teams season high 5 game losing streak and pushed the Padres overall record back to 500 at 12-12.

It kept the Padres from falling further behind in the push for playoffs, which is especially important in this shortened season.

It also came on a day when the Padres learned they be without two key players for an extended time, possibly the rest of the season.

Outfielder Tommy Pham had surgery Monday after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand on a swing during Sunday's game in Arizona. Pham is expected to miss 4 to 7 weeks, but manager Jayce Tingler expressed optimism that he could return sooner.

Ace closer Kirby Yates is expected to undergo season ending surgery due to bone chips in his throwing right elbow. Yates has experienced pain of late and left a recent game in Arizona due to the issue.

The Padres and Rangers play again Tuesday in Arlington.