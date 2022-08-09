Snoop Dogg Gifts Warriors' Steph Curry Iconic Death Row Records Chain

Snoop Dogg gifts Steph with iconic Death Row Records chain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry officially can add some ice -- and street cred -- to his trophy collection.

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg appears to have made a habit out of gifting the infamous Death Row Records chain to athletes, presenting Curry with his very own diamond-encrusted bling in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP clearly was taken aback by the gesture, repeating, “Come on, man,” as Snoop placed the chain around his neck.

Snoop gifted Steph a Death Row chain 🐐



[via @SnoopDogg] pic.twitter.com/ofDhjMpJUM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 10, 2022

The rapper has a storied history with Death Row and released his first album with the label in 1993. In February, Snoop became the label’s new owner.

Curry isn't the first to receive a chain from Snoop, however. He gifted Eli Manning with a chain of his own back in January, and last month he presented TikTok star Khaby Lame with one as well.

It’s evident that Snoop Dogg gives out the iconic chain only to those he has the utmost admiration for, and his Instagram caption showed the respect he has for Curry.

“Had to give the MVP his death row chain,” Snoop wrote, along with two fists, a round of applause and a goat emoji.

“They ain’t got this one,” Curry told Snoop in the video.

Just add the chain to the list of shiny things the Warriors legend has collected over his illustrious career.