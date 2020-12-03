Slow Start Gives Way to Lopsided Win for Aztecs

When Brian Dutcher studied Saint Katherine he saw a team whose offensive execution made up for their physical limitations. That showed up early in the Aztecs' meeting with the Firebirds.

The North County NAIA squad hit three three-pointers, and took advantage of a 1-for-6 shooting stretch from San Diego State to open the game, to lead 11-9.

Their fun didn't last.

San Diego State responded with a 17-0 run, which was followed by a 20-0 run to put the Aztecs up by 35 at the half. They coasted from there to an 83-41 win, to get to 3-0 on the young season.

Jordan Schakel led all scorers with 16 points. Terrell Gomez added 13, and Matt Mitchell chipped in with 10.

SDSU's bench contributed 29 points, with freshman guard Keith Dinwiddie leading that group with 12. He has quickly earned a reputation as a quality shooter who isn't shy about hoisting from long range. All 12 of his points came on three-pointers, with four makes on eight attempts.

The one-sided victory wasn't as decisive as the programs' first meeting. San Diego State beat Saint Katherine 118-35 in 2013.

Dutcher's team is now off until Sunday, when they host Pepperdine at 1:30 p.m. That will mark the end of their season-opening four-game homestand. The Aztecs visit Arizona State December 10.