Shohei Ohtani to be a father, announces wife's pregnancy

Baby Ohtani is making its way to the world, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani announced on social media on Saturday.

The World Series champion announced he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting their first child. In a sweet post, Ohtani posted a photograph of his beloved pooch, Decoy, along with a peach-colored baby onesie, baby shoes and a photograph of an ultrasound censored with a baby emoji.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon,” the slugger captioned his post.

Ohtani did not specify when the couple’s little one is due nor did he reveal the gender.

In February, Ohtani shared he was married but he did not immediately disclose his wife’s name. In March, the Dodgers posted a photograph of Ohtani and Tanaka.

The expectant mother is also a professional athlete who last played in the Women's Japan Basketball League with the Fujitsu Red Wave in 2023.