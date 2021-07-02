Track star Sha’Carri Richardson is speaking out about her suspension from the U.S. Olympic team after failing a drug test.

Richardson, 21, was poised to be a favorite in Tokyo after winning the women's 100-meter race last month at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 10.86 seconds. A U.S. Olympic source told NBC News that Richardson failed the test after her win, with her testing positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," she said in an interview Friday on TODAY. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do, (what) I'm allowed not to do and I still made that decision."

"Don't judge me because I am human," she added later.

There is still a small chance she can compete in the relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

With her brightly colored hair and scintillating speed, it’s fun watching Sha’Carri Richardson on the track, but Tokyo better get ready for the whirlwind of personality that she’ll be bringing with her to the Olympics off the track as well.

Richardson emerged as a star to watch after her showing at the trials, endearing fans with her eye-catching, electric orange hair, long fingernails, nose rings and tattoos. She also won over fans after telling NBC Sports following her win in the 100m that her biological mother had did the week before trials.

“My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy for me, going from just last week losing my biological mother, and I’m still here,” she said.

She also embraced the enormity of her accomplishment.

“Unbelievable!” she said. “The fact that I am an Olympian, no matter what is said or anything, I am an Olympian, a dream since I’ve been young — I’m pretty sure everybody’s dream as a track athlete — so being happy is an understatement.”

