What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

How much does it cost for a 30-second Super Bowl LVII commercial in 2023? See how much companies paid for ads this year and in previous years

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday.

While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials.

The cost for a 30-second commercial during this year’s Super Bowl is reaching a record-high amount, with advertisers hoping their ad makes a bang for the viewers.

Ahead of the game, let’s take a look at the costs of a Super Bowl commercial in 2023 and more history about the big game day ads:

How much does a 30-second Super Bowl commercial cost in 2023?

In 2023, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costs a record-high average of $7 million, according to Forbes.

In 2022, a 30-second commercial slot during the Super Bowl was $6.5 million, which was an increase from the $5.5 million asked for in 2021.

Here were the prices in some recent previous years: 

  • 2020: $5.6 million
  • 2019: $5.3 million
  • 2018: $5.2 million
  • 2017: $5 million
  • 2016: $4.5 million
  • 2015: $4.25 million

Why can’t companies use the name Super Bowl in their ads? 

There's a reason commercials during the Super Bowl have to refer to the event as the "Big Game" rather than "Super Bowl LVII."

The reason is that the term has been a registered NFL trademark since 1969, requiring commercials, radio hosts and other specific media personnel to pay to use the official name.

What company had the longest commercial in this year’s Super Bowl?

While the longest Super Bowl commercial in 2023 is still to be determined, there have been very pricey ads over the years.

In fact, the most expensive Super Bowl ad of all time was 2020 – a tie between Amazon and Google.

The lengths of the commercials were 90 seconds, costing a whopping total of $16.8 million for each company.

How much is spent on Super Bowl commercial advertisements?

Approximately $500 million in ad revenue is generated during one Super Bowl night. 

There are approximately 70 ads during the hottest sports night of the year.

