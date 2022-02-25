Sean McVay committed to Rams, won’t pursue NFL TV opportunities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sean McVay wants to continue talking about football from the sideline, not the booth.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach told ESPN that he is committed to the organization and that he will not pursue any TV opportunities.

Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title. pic.twitter.com/0eUHzQ7Zue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2022

McVay has been a popular name in the evolving NFL TV commentary landscape this month. Troy Aikman reportedly is nearing a deal to move to ESPN for Monday Night Football, leaving an opening at FOX. ESPN had also reached out to McVay about a position with Monday Night Football back in 2020, and Amazon reportedly was set to offer McVay nine figures to do commentary for Thursday Night Football.

McVay says no to TV. He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M. ... On to the next one .... https://t.co/lcRtFjtWcr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2022

There were also rumblings about McVay potentially retiring after the 2021 NFL season after he gave a non-committal answer about his future earlier this month.



“I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said (h/t ESPN). “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

“I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

Two days after making those comments, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as his Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium.

The 36-year-old has been with the Rams since 2017. The team has posted a winning record each season since his arrival and reached two Super Bowls. Now, he plans on running it back with the defending champions.