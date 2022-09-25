NFL

Seahawks-Falcons Game Delayed Due to Drone Activity

It's not the first time a drone has interrupted a game in Seattle recently

By Sanjesh Singh

Seahawks-Falcons game delayed due to drone activity originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons weren’t the only things flying on Sunday.

Their contest was delayed due to an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With 6:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, NFL security issued a timeout, and a white hat was thrown to notify players to clear the field. 

The delay lasted only a few minutes and players returned to finish out a close contest as the Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23. 

If it wasn’t strange enough, the Washington Huskies game against Stanford on Saturday night was paused due to the same reason – an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres

San Diego Padres Ride Darvish and Rare Run Scoring Binge to Win at Coors Field

Football

Aztecs Offense Struggles Again but Finds a Way to Beat Toledo

Under Federal Aviation Administration laws, flying drones in or around stadiums with a capacity of 30,000 or more is prohibited beginning one hour before and one hour after the scheduled time of NFL, MLB, NCAAF or NASCAR events. 

Violations can result in civil penalties worth up to $37,377 and possible criminal prosecution.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSeattle SeahawksAtlanta Falcons
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us