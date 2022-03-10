Aztecs

SDSU Survives Fresno State, Advances to Face Rams in MW Semifinals

The Aztecs overcame a slow start and made timely shots down the stretch to get past the Bulldogs.

By Associated Press

Chad Baker and reserve Adam Seiko scored 11 points apiece to propel San Diego State to a 53-46 victory over Fresno State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Trey Pulliam added 10 points for the third-seeded Aztecs (22-7). Nathan Mensah had five blocked shots to go with six points.

Orlando Robinson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (19-13).

San Diego State advances to play No. 2 seed Colorado State in the semifinals on Friday.


