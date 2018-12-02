Aztecs to Face Bobcats in Frisco Bowl

The San Diego State Aztecs are heading to Texas to face off against the Ohio Bobcats in the Frisco Bowl.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and their great fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game,” said Sean Johnson, executive director of the bowl.

This marks the ninth straight season where SDSU will play in a bowl game, tying the 12th-longest streak in the country.

It’s also one of only 14 schools to play in a bowl game for nine consecutive seasons.

Aztec’s coach Rocky Long and Bobcat’s coach Frank Solich will go head to head in the Texas bowl.

"Our game will showcase two of the most outstanding coaches in the country that have led long-time winning programs at their respective schools,” Johnson said.

The Aztecs are currently 7-5, while the Bobcats are 8-4 on the season.

SDSU is 13-0-1 against Mid-American Conference schools, including a 23-30 overtime win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this season.

It's the 13th bowl appearance by the San Diego team in Division I play, 17th overall.

This is the first time the Aztecs have played in the Frisco Bowl.

The game will be held at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. PST.