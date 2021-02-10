Aztecs

Schakel Sparks Aztecs to Another Lopsided Win

The senior guard helped SDSU pull away from the Spartans after a tight first half.

By Darnay Tripp and The Associated Press

Jordan Schakel had 24 points as San Diego State rolled past San Jose State 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Schakel followed up Monday's 23-point performance, for the first back-to-back 20-point outings of his career. He also eclipsed 200 career three-pointers with six makes Wednesday.

The 22-point win snapped SDSU's streak of five wins by 25 or more, while scoring 85 or more. Brian Dutcher's team is the first to put together a stretch of wins like that this century.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (15-4, 9-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Matt Mitchell had seven rebounds.

Mitchell returned Wednesday after sitting out the teams' previous meeting with a sprained ankle.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Hundreds of Appointment Slots Open at 2 Vaccine Super Stations

San Diego 3 hours ago

Mayor Gloria Forming Black Advisory Group

Trey Smith scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Spartans (5-13, 3-11).

Jalen Dalcourt, the Spartans’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only three points. He hit 14% from behind the arc (1 of 7).

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. San Diego State defeated San Jose State 85-54 on Monday.

Dutcher's team is now scheduled to have eight days off. They visit Fresno State February 18.

This article tagged under:

AztecsSan Diego State UniversitySan Diego State BasketballSDSU AztecsAztecs basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us