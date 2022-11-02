Saquon Barkley, Geno Smith Lead 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Barkley, Geno lead 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2022 NFL season reaching the midway point, several players returning from injury, reduced roles or down years have recertified themselves as forces to reckon with.

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley has returned from ACL and ankle injuries in 2020 and 2021 to help his team reach a 6-2 record.

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to have a down year after trading Russell Wilson, but Geno Smith has stepped up under center in intriguing fashion and has led the team to a 5-3 record, good for first in the NFC West.

Newly acquired San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is also climbing the ladder after a hot start to life in the Bay Area, including a triple-crown touchdown outing against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last weekend.

With Barkley and Smith leading the way, let’s take a look at more players in the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year race with updated odds:

Who is favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022-23?

Barkley and Smith are currently the top two favorites to win 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, according to odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet. Here’s a look at all 13 players with odds.

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: -155

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: +225

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: +750

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: +1200

OL Nick Gates, New York Giants: +1400

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants: +3000

WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs: +6000

QB Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons: +7500

RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins : +10000

DE J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals: +10000

DE Carl Lawson, New York Jets : +15000

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +15000

