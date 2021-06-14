Xander Schauffele, San Diego's Other Hometown Golf Hero, Talks U.S. Open Prep

Winning a U.S. Open Championship is every American golfer's dream, but imagine how sweet it'd be if Xander Schauffele got his hands on the trophy this year in his own backyard.

"For quite some time that was a dream my dad and I shared, just to compete in the U.S. Open here at Torrey Pines. So, things have changed quickly for me and now our goal has shifted to try and win the tournament here in my hometown," Schauffele told NBC 7's Darnay Tripp.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As NBC 7's Darnay Tripp found out, winning a U.S. Open in San Diego has long been a dream for Xander Schauffele. Part 2 of Darnay's chat with Xander airs during a special NBC 7 News broadcast from the course following Thursday's first round.

Schauffele grew up a San Diego kid and went on to star at San Diego State University. He's the heir apparent to the hearts of San Diego golf fans once Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson calls it a career, although Lefty just won a major at 50 years old so who knows when that day will come.

Listen as Schauffele and Tripp talk more about that dream, as well as preparing for and playing Torrey for a shot at a U.S. Open title.

Part 2 of the conversation airs during a special NBC 7 News broadcast from the course following Thursday's first round.