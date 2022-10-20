San Diego's Mr. October: Padres Turn to Hometown Ace Musgrove for Game 3

There was at least one fuddy-duddy in San Diego who did not see the humor in a mural painted this week of the famous San Diego Chicken using his super-sized yellow foot to stomp on the side of the head of the Phillie Phanatic.

Did someone cry fowl because of the mascot-on-mascot crime?

Or was it just superstition that made the makeover necessary because of a belief it’s best not to put the cart before the (San Diego) chicken?

Whatever the reason, the mural outside the Tivoli Bar and Grill was quickly gone — yes, a true cover-up because no one has fessed up to applying the fresh coat of paint — but the original art is a bit of a metaphor for what’s happening in the National League Championship Series.

The Padres are suddenly putting the hurt on the Phillies.

Yes, the NLCS is only tied 1-1 as it shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday, but the Padres not only roughed up Aaron Nola in an 8-5 victory, they have the decisive edge on the mound in Philly.

San Diego’s Joe Musgrove survived a TSA-worthy pat-down and tossed one-hit ball over seven shutout innings in an NL Wild Card Series win over the Mets and followed up with six solid innings to help beat the Dodgers in the NLCS. The Phillies will counter with lefty Ranger Suárez, who walked five in 3 1/3 innings in his Game 2 NLDS start at Atlanta.

Musgrove (1-0, 1.38 postseason) is ready for the moment.

His story at times almost seems like a work of fiction for those who followed the 29-year-old big right-hander's career. The El Cajon native grew up rooting for the Padres and former ace Jake Peavy. Musgrove threw the Padres’ first no-hitter — in the team’s 8,206th regular-season game — in just his second start with the team last year. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract that starts next season. Oh, then comes the part where the hometown-ish boy helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot.

He’s kept a level head even if his San Diego tenure at times all seems too good to be true. Musgrove said he’s mentally more prepared to handle the anticipation, nerves and pressure of the postseason than he was in 2017 when he pitched for the World Series champion Houston Astros.

“I’ve been beat down by the crowd, at times, in my postseason career,” Musgrove said Thursday. “I think. ultimately, I’ve got a way better understanding of myself and how things work, certain triggers that I have and what it is that really gets to me. and being able to have some awareness of what those things are before I got into a moment like this. It’s very helpful.”

Neither Padres manager Bob Melvin nor Phillies manager Rob Thomson have announced Game 4 starters for Saturday. Thomson, though, said there was “no chance” Game 1 winner Zack Wheeler starts on short rest. The series also faces the quirk of no off-day between a potential Game 5 Sunday in Philadelphia and Game 6 Monday in San Diego, the travel day a casualty of the lockout.

“I think without the off-day, it possibly taxes you a little bit more because you’ve got to go five days in a row, potentially,” Thomson said. “So you really have to be diligent about how you use those guys and make sure you’re not overworking them where their stuff or their production goes down, and you put them at injury risk.”

The sports complex in Philadelphia that is home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and a Temple football game at Lincoln Financial Field, all taking place at the same time as Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies are 2-0 at home this postseason, outscoring Atlanta 17-4 in two home Division Series games; the Padres are 3-2 on the road.