San Diego Wave: Padres Not Only Local Team to End Playoff Run in Heartbreaking Fashion

San Diego Wave FC's hopes of a berth in the NWSL Championship in its inaugural season ended with a 2-1 loss to Portland Thorns FC in a semifinal Sunday in Portland, Oregon with substitute Crystal Dunn scoring the winning goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time.

The scoring sequence began with Meghan Klingenberg's corner kick which two Wave FC defenders tried to head out of the penalty area. Dunn beat Wave FC defender Christen Westphal to the loose ball, then put a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area into the net for her first goal in her five games this season for Portland after giving birth to her first child May 20.

"I was able to react and able to get there first," said Dunn, a member of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champion U.S. team who entered the game in the 62nd minute, replacing midfielder Rocky Rodriguez, who scored Thorns FC's first goal.

"You have to get it on frame. It's the worst feeling ever when you strike a ball and it goes sailing into the stands. For me, it was just striking the ball cleanly and getting it on frame."

Wave FC midfielder Taylor Kornieck opened the scoring in the eighth minute, heading in a cross from Alex Morgan six yards from the goal for her fourth goal in Wave FC's five games against Portland in all competitions.

"They left me free and Alex served in a great ball," Kornieck said.

Thorns FC tied the score in the 20th minute. The scoring sequence also began with a corner kick by Klingenberg that two Wave FC defenders tried to head out of danger, but the ball went to Rodriguez just outside the penalty area who put a right-footed shot into the right corner of the net.

"I just remember the ball was coming in the air and I remember thinking I had a little bit of time, so I tried to take that touch and at that point, I was just thinking to hit the ball like hard on frame," Rodriguez said.

The victory advances Portland into Saturday's NWSL Championship against the Kansas City Current, a 2-0 winner over OL Reign in Sunday's other semifinal.

"Obviously, absolutely disappointed right now but immensely proud so mixed emotions," Wave FC coach Casey Stoney said. "I said to the players I'm so proud of them. We were so close tonight. They scored two absolute worldly goals at the edge of the box.

"We had chances as well but their goalkeeper played exceptionally well. I'm just gutted for the players because I thought they deserved more out of tonight. Now we need to use this feeling to fuel us to get better."

Wave FC trailed 17-12 in shots and 8-4 in shots on goal in front of a crowd at Providence Park announced at 22,035, the second-largest for an NWSL playoff game, behind the crowd announced at 26,215 at Snapdragon Stadium last Sunday for Wave FC's 2-1 overtime victory over Chicago Red Stars in a first- round game.

Wave FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made six saves. Portland goalkeeper Bella Bixby made three.

Wave FC was 1-0-1 against Thorns FC in the regular season, including a 2-0 victory in the second game, Aug. 27 in Portland. Wave FC was among three teams with 36 standings points and 10-6-6 records and was third in the standings because it had a better goal differential than the teams it was tied with, the Houston Dash and Kansas City Current.

Portland had a 10-3-9 record for 39 points, one behind league-leading OL Reign (11-4-7).

"We're just getting started," Kornieck said. "With all my heart I wish we could have went to the playoff final, but it shows a lot about us, it shows a lot about Casey, it shows a lot about the staff and how everybody just came together and made this such a successful, winning team.

"I couldn't be more proud of everybody on this team. I can't wait for February when we get back out there because we have something so special here."