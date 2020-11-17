San Diego State Basketball Sets 2020-21 Schedule

San Diego State announced its revised 2020-21 men's basketball schedule Tuesday, among the new points of interest include Mountain West conference games and a non-conference game against St. Mary's.

With non-conference games against UCLA, BYU, Arizona State and St. Mary's, plus the Mountain West slate, Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher called it the "toughest schedule" in his time at San Diego State.

The Mountain West released its original conference schedule on Oct. 9. However, with increased concern about the coronavirus and its possible effect on the season, changes were made with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind, while also significantly reducing travel.

The Mountain West has moved to a one-year, 20-game schedule under which teams will face each other in a two-game series in the same week, with a one-day break between contests. The Aztecs and all other Mountain West teams will have five home and five road series, reducing the regular travel schedule by four weeks, and helping to mitigate potential virus exposures.

Big time series to wrap the regular season. Aztecs will host Boise State, who was picked to finish second.



Dutcher exoressed his concerns about road series at elevation. They avoid Wyoming, but visit Air Force and New Mexico. https://t.co/HvMpbgTzmR — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) November 17, 2020

After tipping off the season in Viejas Arena with a game against UCLA on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and then one against UC Irvine on Friday, Nov. 27, San Diego State jumps into conference play with its first two-game series.

The new Mountain West schedule is set to begin for the Aztecs with a pair of home contests against Colorado State on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 5. After the Colorado state games, the team will return to non-conference action.

SDSU will be at Arizona State on Thursday, Dec. 10, and then back home for a matchup with BYU on Friday, Dec. 18.

Dutcher likes playing the big time teams, but admits it's a daunting slate.

"We're going to be challenged right away. We have to be at our best early, it's a pretty challenging schedule."

2020-21 San Diego State Men’s Basketball Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25 UCLA

Friday, Nov. 27 UC Irvine

Thursday, Dec. 3 COLORADO STATE*

Saturday, Dec. 5 COLORADO STATE*

Thursday, Dec. 10 at Arizona State

Friday, Dec. 18 BYU

Tuesday, Dec. 22 vs. Saint Mary’s#

Thursday, Dec. 31 at UNLV*

Saturday, Jan. 2 at UNLV*

Thursday, Jan. 7 NEVADA*

Saturday, Jan. 9 NEVADA*

Thursday, Jan. 14 at Utah State*

Saturday, Jan. 16 at Utah State*

Friday, Jan. 22 at Air Force*

Sunday, Jan. 24 at Air Force*

Thursday, Jan. 28 WYOMING*

Saturday, Jan. 30 WYOMING*

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at New Mexico*

Friday, Feb. 5 at New Mexico*

Monday, Feb. 8 SAN JOSE STATE*

Wednesday, Feb. 10 SAN JOSE STATE*

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Fresno State*

Saturday, Feb. 20 at Fresno State*

Thursday, Feb. 25 BOISE STATE*

Saturday, Feb. 27 BOISE STATE*

March 10-13 Mountain West Championship^

Home games are listed in all caps (Viejas Arena); * - Mountain West games; # - Mott Athletics Center (San Luis Obispo, Calif.); ^ - Thomas and Mack Center (Las Vegas, Nev.)

San Diego State could add two additional non-conference matchups to reach the NCAA maximum of 27 regular-season games for 2020-21.