San Diego State basketball opens conference play with dominating 74-47 win over Fresno State.

After winning 11 of 13 non-conference games to open the season, San Diego State basketball started Mountain West Conference with another win, beating Fresno State 74-57 Wednesday night at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (12-2 overall, 1-0 in conference) were lead in scoring by a game high 21 points from Jaedon LeDee.

Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish scored 11 points each to help SDSU to a workmanlike, dominating win.

SDSU jumped on the visitors in the 1st-half leading by as many as 16 points before carrying a 39-26 advantage into halftime.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LeDee lead the Aztecs with 10 1st-half points.

The Aztecs pushed the lead to 31 points in the 2nd-half thanks to a stretch of 8 straight made field-goal attempts.

One potential downside to the victory, Reese Waters, who is the reigning Mountain West Conference player of the week and the U.S. Basketball Writer's National player of the week, rolled his ankle after shooting a 3-pointer in the 1st half and landing on a Fresno State player. Waters was helped off the court without putting any weight on his injured ankle and did not return.

SDSU, the defending Mountain West Conference regular season champions, haven't lost a conference game since February 28th, 2023 a 66-60 at Boise State.

Next up for San Diego State basketball is a home game on Saturday against UNLV, tip time is 1pm inside Viejas Arena.