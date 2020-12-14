San Diego State Basketball Drawing National Buzz

Jordan is kind of a big name in the basketball world.

There's Michael Jordan of course, and there's Jordan Schakel.

The San Diego State senior guard is no where near Air Jordan's rarefied air, but the younger and less accomplished Jordan is making a name for himself in the college game.

Schakel was named Andy Katz NCAA.com national player of the week. Schakel scored a career high 25 points and had 6 rebounds in the Aztecs 80-68 win at previously undefeated and 23rd ranked Arizona State on December 10th.

After the win Schakel said, “It was probably our closest to a complete game. We still have a long way to go, but it was nice to put that kind of game together this early in the season.”

The road win over the Pac 12 opponent helped San Diego State rise in the national rankings. In the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, SDSU is ranked 18th, up 6 spots from the previous weeks rankings.

Just behind the Aztecs in the poll are college basketball heavyweights #21 Duke, #22 North Carolina (Michael Jordan's alma mater), #23 Louisville and #25 Michigan.

San Diego State is 5-0 on the season with it's most two impressive wins against UCLA and Arizona State. On Friday December 18th, the Aztecs get another chance to impress when they host Brigham Young University. BYU is 6-2 on the season and hails from the West Coast Conference. The SDSU-BYU game tips off at 2pm inside Viejas Arena. If the Aztecs can beat BYU, then that will be 18 straight non-conference wins, the last time SDSU lost a non-conference game was December 29th, 2018 against Brown University.