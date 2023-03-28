San Diego State Aztecs Final Four Swag Goes on Sale

Are you not supporting the San Diego State Aztecs men's basketball team enough in their March Madness quest?

Look no further: Starting Tuesday, fans can buy SDSU Final Four merch online and at the school store.

Online orders (you can place yours here) will start to ship Tuesday. But … Aztec faithful near the SDSU campus also have the option to pick up jerseys and hats at the campus bookstore, where the red and black swag is arriving Tuesday afternoon.

OR … you can buy online and pick up your jersey or hat in-store.

Among other items, there's a 2023 Nike Jordan Final Four tee ($35), a 2023 San Diego State Aztecs Final Four long-sleeve tee ($49), a 2023 SDSU Final Four SD Interlock Four Teams tee ($39) and a 2023 SDSU Final Four trucker hat ($45) and much, much more.

Shoppers have plenty of time to make purchases at the store, which is open Monday through Saturdays. It opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays, but doors aren't till an hour later on Saturdays. BUT, it's open till 5 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; till 3 on Mondays, till 6 on Wednesdays, and only till 1 on Saturdays.

Oh, and the game? Tipoff for the Aztecs Final Four game is Saturday at 3:09 p.m., in Houston, which is where SDSU will also (believe!) be playing the final against either the Miami Hurricanes or UConn Huskies on Monday at 6:20 p.m.