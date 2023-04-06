On Friar Podcast: Pitching Problems Continue Slow Start, Minor Leaguer Takes Aim at Tatis

Darnay caught up with Jim Russell of SD Sports 760 after the Padres’ continued their sluggish start in Atlanta. Blake Snell got roughed up – will his season follow a similar pattern to the last two? What will correct itself over the next two months – Snell or the bullpen? The guys shared their thoughts on a rotation that’s waiting to reach full strength, and a group of relievers that’s off to a rocky stat.
Plus – a minor leaguer took aim at Tatis, and Darnay ended up in the crossfire. How it all played out, and what it could mean for Tatis this season.
