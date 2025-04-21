San Diego Padres

Padres All-Star Luis Arraez placed on injured list after scary on-field collision

San Diego's batting champion was injured after a collision at first base in Houston

By Derek Togerson

San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez was knocked unconscious after colliding with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón in the top of the first inning during the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 20, 2025 in Houston.
The Padres placed All-Star infielder Luis Arraez on the seven-day concussion injured list on Monday.

Arraez was injured in a scary collision with Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 win in Houston. The three-time batting champion left the field on a stretcher and was taken to a Houston area hospital for further evaluation. Arraez was able to see the team after the game, a huge relief for the entire San Diego clubhouse.

“At the moment, it’s kind of the best-case scenario,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt on Monday. “He’s sore today, as you would expect, but nothing structurally … he did have a little cut on his jaw … but nothing cervically is showing up with any real concern. He has some stiffness in his neck but nothing cognitively is anything that we’re overly concerned about. More tests are going to be done, hopefully it’s more out of caution than necessity.”

Arraez is heading back to San Diego to rest and will be eligible to get back in the lineup next Monday, April 28. However, concussions can vary greatly in severity and there’s no accurate way to forecast exactly what his return date will be.

“It’s too early to tell exactly when baseball activity will take place,” says Shildt. “We’ll get through the testing and make sure cognitively he’s OK still, has range of motion, and then we’ll go from there.”

Infielder Mason McCoy was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill in.

After getting off to a slow start with only one hit in San Diego's first five games, Arraez had found his stride and was hitting .348 in the month of April. He even has three home runs already, one off his total for the entire 2024 season.

The incident was the latest setback for a team that has the best record in Major League Baseball despite suffering several injuries. Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish, Jason Heyward, and Brandon Lockridge have all landed on the IL, and the season is only 22 games old.

San Diego Padres
