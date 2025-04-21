Padres All-Star Luis Arraez placed on injured list after scary on-field collision

The Padres placed All-Star infielder Luis Arraez on the seven-day concussion injured list on Monday.

Luis Arraez was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field after colliding with Mauricio Dubon at first base.



Arraez gave a thumbs up as the cart was driving off the field. pic.twitter.com/C0yM3KsJIS — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2025

Arraez was injured in a scary collision with Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon in the first inning of Sunday's 3-2 win in Houston. The three-time batting champion left the field on a stretcher and was taken to a Houston area hospital for further evaluation. Arraez was able to see the team after the game, a huge relief for the entire San Diego clubhouse.

“At the moment, it’s kind of the best-case scenario,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt on Monday. “He’s sore today, as you would expect, but nothing structurally … he did have a little cut on his jaw … but nothing cervically is showing up with any real concern. He has some stiffness in his neck but nothing cognitively is anything that we’re overly concerned about. More tests are going to be done, hopefully it’s more out of caution than necessity.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Arraez is heading back to San Diego to rest and will be eligible to get back in the lineup next Monday, April 28. However, concussions can vary greatly in severity and there’s no accurate way to forecast exactly what his return date will be.

“It’s too early to tell exactly when baseball activity will take place,” says Shildt. “We’ll get through the testing and make sure cognitively he’s OK still, has range of motion, and then we’ll go from there.”

Infielder Mason McCoy was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to fill in.

After getting off to a slow start with only one hit in San Diego's first five games, Arraez had found his stride and was hitting .348 in the month of April. He even has three home runs already, one off his total for the entire 2024 season.

The incident was the latest setback for a team that has the best record in Major League Baseball despite suffering several injuries. Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Yu Darvish, Jason Heyward, and Brandon Lockridge have all landed on the IL, and the season is only 22 games old.