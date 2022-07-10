Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Named to His First All-Star Team

Joe Musgrove has said many times how much he loves being a San Diego Padre. In less than two years the Grossmont High School alum has carved out a substantial piece of franchise history.

That piece just got bigger. Musgrove is going to wear a San Diego uniform in the All-Star Game.

He's just the 10th Padres starting pitcher ever to earn a spot in the Midsummer Classic and he was about as easy a choice for the National League team as you're ever going to find.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Musgrove ranks in the top-5 in the league in ERA, WHIP, and opponents average and if he hadn't missed time due to COVID he'd probably be there in strikeouts and innings pitched, as well. Joe has made 15 starts and gone at least 6.0 innings in every single one of them.

A case for Joe to join Manny Machado in the starting lineup is easy to make, although that honor will likely go to Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins or Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers, who would get to start the game in L.A., which takes place on Tuesday, July 19.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.