Padres Invite Top Prospects to Spring Training

In 2019 the Padres brought non-roster player Fernando Tatis, Jr. to Major League Spring Training. The super-prospect was their #1 prospect. He earned the Opening Day starting job and quickly became one of the most exciting players in the game.

This year the Friars will have their new #1 prospect in Peoria with the big club and hope he has a similar impact.

Left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore is on the list of non-roster invitees for Spring Training (pitchers and catchers report February 10). Gore is the top-ranked left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball and number 4 overall on the MLB Pipeline Top-100 list.

Just 21 years old, Gore is expected to compete for a spot in the Padres rotation, if not on Opening Day but at some point in the 2020 season. But he might not be the first one on the non-roster list to play at Petco Park.

Fellow top prospects OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Luis Patino and C Luis Campusano are all in the MLB Top-100 and all getting a look in big league camp. The full list of non-roster invitees (Padres Top-30 prospect and MLB Top-100 prospect list ranking in parentheses) is as follows:

Right-Handed Pitchers

Luis Patiño (Padres #3, MLB #30)

Reggie Lawson (Padres #21)

Pedro Avila (Padres #24)

Lake Bachar

Kyle Barraclough

Miguel Diaz

Jerad Eickhoff

Chih-Wei Hu

Chase Johnson

Evan Miller

Dauris Valdez

Steven Wilson

Jimmy Yacabonis

Left-Handed Pitchers

MacKenzie Gore (Padres #1, MLB #4)

Travis Radke

Catchers

Luis Campusano (Padres #5, MLB #86)

Webster Rivas

Charlie Valerio

Outfielders

Taylor Trammell (Padres #2, MLB #30)

Abraham Almonte

Michael Gettys

Infielders

Owen Miller (Padres #9)

Hudson Potts (Padres #10)

Ivan Castillo

Seth Mejias-Brean

Esteban Quiroz

Jason Vosler