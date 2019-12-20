Padres 2B Kinsler Retires

In 14 years as a Major League Baseball player Ian Kinsler has done a lot. He went to four All-Star Games, won a pair of Gold Gloves, won a World Series and won a World Baseball Classic title.

Along the way he's racked up 1,999 hits. He won't get a chance at an even 2,000.

On Friday Kinsler announced he's retiring. He spent most of his career with the Rangers and Tigers then won it all with the Red Sox in 2018 before signing a 2-year deal with the Padres before the 2019 season. A herniated disc in his neck ended Kinsler's disappointing season in August and despite having one season left on his contract (the Padres negotiated a buyout) he said it's time to do something else.

Kinsler's lone year in San Diego was a bit of an interesting one. His bat never came around in his first stint in the National League and after hitting a late home run in a win over the Pirates he was seen offering a few choice words and finger gestures to the Padres fan base that had grown critical of his extremely slow start.

Kinsler, though, will stay in baseball. In fact he'll stay involved with the fans in America's Finest City. He's going to take a job with the Padres as an advisor to baseball operations.