On Friar Podcast: Previewing Padres Playoffs at Petco Park for Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS

The Padres played the Dodgers to a split to start the National League Division Series. That's better than a lot of folks thought San Diego would do.

So ... do we dare to dream?

On a new OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain talk about what happened in Los Angeles and look ahead a guaranteed two postseason tilts at Petco Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We dissect the pitching matchups, how the Padres offense has clicked in the playoffs, and why this is simply a different Padres team than we're used to seeing against L.A.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.