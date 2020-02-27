Padres

#OnFriar Podcast: Pitching Depth and Padres Prospects

It's looking like the Padres have legitimate depth in the system

By Derek Togerson

Adrian Morejon threw in the AFL and looks like he’s in the mix for a spot on the Padres 2020 staff. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Wins in the Cactus League don't mean anything. Neither do losses, really. It's all in how you look when you're playing. So the Padres 4-1 start to the exhibition season is nothing to get too excited about.

OR IS IT?

While the results are worthless, how a team looks along the way to the final score is immensely important and the Friars look like things are clicking. That's one of the big topics on this week's OnFriar Podcast.

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a look at how the first week of Spring Training games have gone and realize just about every aspect of baseball looks better for this club this year. Plus there's a conversation with multi-talented infielder and former Aztec Ty France about his trips around the diamond and following SDSU's basketball team (or not).

You can find the OnFriar Podcast on all the major podcasting platforms. Download it, give it a 5-star rating, and thanks for listening!

This article tagged under:

PadresbaseballMLBOnFriarPodcast
