San Diego Padres Unveil Plans for a Team-Themed Lobby at Rady Children’s Hospital

It may not be baseball season, but the San Diego Padres hit a home run at Rady Children's Hospital Wednesday: the team unveiled plans to turn a lobby at the hospital into a Friars-themed space.

As part of the club's year-long "Padres Thank SD" initiative, the Friar mascot and a couple of Padres players visited Rady Children's Hospital to gift the hospital with a check.

The money will be used for a team-themed remodeled lobby at the Health Services building. It's all part of the December Padres Holiday Giving Tour where the team supports various organizations in the county and Baja region.

Players, executives, and broadcasters along with representatives from Rady Children's Hospital were all happy to celebrate the giving spirit during the holidays.

Padres catcher Austin Hedges said giving back to children in the community feels like a win.

"Especially during the holidays, it feels so good," Hedges told NBC 7. "The kids are smiling, they see the Friar, they see a couple Padres. I feel like if I could put myself in their shoes, how cool of an experience that would be. It definitely makes me feel good."

The Padres' tour began Dec. 10 and continues throughout the month.