San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Activated From Injured List, Will Suit up Against Dodgers

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was taken off the injured list in time to play against team rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

The #Padres have activated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. from the 10-day IL and optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to the alternate training site. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 16, 2021

Tatis was put on the IL on April 6, with the team saying at that time that they would take a wait-and-see approach before activating him.

According to the Padres, Tatis, 22, suffered a left shoulder subluxation in the third inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants on April 4.

A shoulder subluxation refers to the partial dislocation of the shoulder. The nature of the injury can put surrounding muscles, tendons and ligaments in jeopardy. Once a subluxation occurs, the risk of reinjury increases.

A.J. Preller, the team's general manager, said April 6 that the Tatis had had an MRI and doctors said there was some slight tearing in the shoulder but that overall the exam was uneventful and that Tatis at this point does not have any inflammation, nor is any surgery called for at this time.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said at that time that Tatis' shoulder comes out and pops back in, but this was the first time he's seen it happen on a swing.

Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and dropped to the ground in obvious pain after taking a swing, with his bat stretching far behind him on the way through.

He winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

His manager said he was feeling better after the game.

Tingler and a team trainer met Tatis on the field, who was bent over on his knees favoring his left arm. Tatis walked off the field with the trainer holding onto his arm.

Tatis faced questions about the health of his left shoulder after leaving a Spring Training game on March 23. The team labeled the injury as shoulder discomfort. Tatis returned to action just two days later and hit a home run in his first game back.

The MLB standout last Wednesday said that he has battled a recurring shoulder ailment since his days playing rookie ball.

"It's nothing I feel like people should be worried about," Tatis said on the eve of Opening Day.

Tatis has struggled this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

