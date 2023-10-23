San Diego Loyal's impactful four-year run ends with 4-3 playoff loss to Phoenix Rising

It was not the ending they expected, and certainly not the one they deserved.

San Diego Loyal had its impactful four-year run end Sunday night at Torero Stadium in the form of a 4-3 loss in extra time to Phoenix Rising. The match was played in front of a passionate crowd of supporters, whose love for the team was more evident and more appreciated than ever once news broke that this season would be the club's last.

Nate Miller's club enjoyed a terrific start, getting a goal from Ronaldo Damus - who tapped a feed from Joe Corona past Phoenix goalkeeper Rios Novo. The visitors got the equalizer in the 19th minute, but Damus struck again off a pass from Evan Conway to give the Loyal a 2-1 advantage in the 25th minute.

Daniel Trejo equalized for Phoenix Rising before halftime, and in the 52nd minute Dariusz Formella received a cross from Darnell King which he sent past Koke Vegas.

San Diego's franchise hung in the balance all the way to stoppage time. In the 96th minute the club's all-time leading scorer Tumi Moshobane drew a penalty in the box. It set Damus up for a penalty kick, which he cashed in to complete his hat trick and keep the Loyal alive.

The Western Conference rivals went to extra time, where they remained deadlocked until the 119th minute. Manuel Arteaga found Formella who lifted a shot out of the reach of Vegas to deliver the deciding blow moments before the final whistle.

The 4-3 defeat brings a gut-wrenching end to the Loyal's story. They made the postseason each of their final three seasons, but finish winless in postseason matches.

There was a unique scene after the match, with the capacity crowd taking in their final moments with San Diego's professional men's club. After players soaked in the finality of what had just occurred, they made their way to the Locals at Section 109 to share one last 'San Diego, We Are' chant. It echoed through Torero Stadium, just as their impact on San Diego's sports scene will be felt for years to come.