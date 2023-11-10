San Diego gets its Mojo with new Pro Volleyball Franchise

San Diego’s evolving sports scene now has a whole lot of Mojo.

In 2024 the Pro Volleyball Federation will hold its inaugural season, featuring seven franchises. One of those is the San Diego Mojo, owned by volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings. The team announced its name and unveiled its logo Thursday.

The squad’s symbol features an osprey, with blue and yellow accents and a tan outline.

“Mojo because it’s just that swagger, it’s that unexplainable essence that Jordan has, that Mia Hamm, that Drew Brees and that I certainly had with Misty (May-Treanor) when we were dominating. It’s unique,” the three-time gold medalist said. “Osprey is a bird of prey, it’s the eagle of the sea…we want to be unique. We want to allow these athletes to express themselves uniquely and be fierce hunters out there.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A closer look at the Mojo logo, which features an Osprey.



“Its remarkable journey of survival mirrors the determination, grace, and courage that will be exhibited by the women of the San Diego Mojo in their pursuit of excellence.” pic.twitter.com/HuiMKSGOw0 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) November 10, 2023

Walsh Jennings isn't the only Olympian on the squad. Their head coach is Tayyiba Haneef-Park, who went to the Summer Games three times and came away with silver medals in 2008 and 2012.

Their roster features athletes with national team experience, international champions, All-Americans, and award winners at various levels.

San Clemente native and University of San Diego’s reigning WCC Player of the Year Katie Lukes is on the team. The international talent includes Thailand’s Nootsara Tomkom, who is regarded as one of the top setters in the world.

“I sincerely believe that this league will grow to be number one in the world,” Walsh Jennings said. “Everyone wants to play in America…so it’s our job to take the first year of seven teams, and keep adding to that and really recruit the best player in the world and give them something to play for, something meaningful like the NFL, like the NBA.”

The Mojo held their first practice Thursday. Their four-month season begins February 1st in Atlanta, and features a home opener on February 23rd at Viejas Arena.