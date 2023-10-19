San Diego FC's logo leaks on eve of official unveiling

San Diego FC was victim to a major spoiler Thursday afternoon, less than 30 hours before the MLS club was set to unveil its crest and colors.

The logo was posted by The Athletic, and made the rounds on social media. Instead of a dramatic reveal in front of a large crowd at Snapdragon Stadium, the first glimpse of the team's look came by way of a leaked low resolution image.

According to the description shared by The Athletic, the team's primary colors are 'chrome' and 'azul', with the 18 stripes representing San Diego County's 18 communities.

The leak also confirms what was widely speculated, that the team will be named San Diego FC.

San Diego's newest franchise is still scheduled to host a brand reveal event Friday at Snapdragon Stadium's Thrive Lot. Doors will open to the public at 6:00 p.m., with the unveiling ceremony set to begin at 7:30.