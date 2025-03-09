San Diego FC wins for 2nd time in 3 games, beating Real Salt Lake 3-1

For the second time in as many road games, San Diego FC has a victory.

Saturday night, on the road at Real Salt Lake, San Diego FC scored the last 3 goals of the match to win 3-1, improving to 2-1-0 in their inaugural Major League Soccer season.

SDFC opened the season with a win at defending MLS champion Los Angeles Galaxy, followed that with a draw against St. Louis in their first home match, then won on the road again Saturday.

Late first half, SDFC got the equalizing goal from Franco Negri. In the 43rd minute, off a cross Negri headed the ball into the corner of the net.

The game remained tied until early into stoppage time. In the 90th minute, off a cross, the ball popped loose in front of the Salt Lake goal and Anders Dryer hammered it home for the go-ahead goal.

It was Dryer's 3rd goal in 3 games.

SDFC wasn't done scoring, moments later they added another goal as Marcus Ingvartsen tallied to make it 3-1.

SDFC had more shots on goal, more shots on target and possessed the ball for %53 of the game.

With the win, SDFC has 7 of a possible 9 points and sits in 2nd place in the MLS Western Conference standings.