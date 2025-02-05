San Diego FC unveils first of its kind performance center

San Diego FC will be judged by its performance at Snapdragon and inside stadiums around Major League Soccer. Their level of play will be determined by countless hours of work inside a facility about 16 miles to the east.

On Tuesday morning the first year MLS club hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its one-of-a-kind training ground - the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center.

"It's a top-five facility in the world, I have no qualms saying that either," head coach Mikey Varas said.

The centerpiece of the club's 28-acre campus is the 50 thousand square foot performance facility. It is flanked by five soccer fields - three with natural turf for the MLS team and two featuring synthetic turf for academy players. Inside is a 5,800 square foot gym that sporting director Tyler Heaps considers the best in world football. They have eight total locker rooms, a kitchen, dining hall, lounge and numerous offices and meeting rooms.

"Basically everything is an upgrade from where I've been," winger and MLS veteran Emmanuel Boateng said.

The project was made possible by team Chairman Mohamed Mansour and Vice Chairman Cody Martinez, who serves as Sycuan Tribal Chairman. San Diego FC is the second professional sports franchise to feature tribal ownership, and the first to build its facility on Native American land.

"The history of this property goes back so far, so having a new chapter in that history and everything about sports, and youth and positivity - it's amazing," Martinez said. "So I know that our ancestors are smiling down because we continue to create new history for this property."

The campus also houses the club's youth academy - Right to Dream. The first class of boys will take up residence in the fall. Girls will begin training there a year later.

San Diego FC debuts February 23rd, visiting defending MLS champion LA Galaxy. Their home opener takes place March 1 against St. Louis.