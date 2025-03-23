San Diego FC suffers first loss in franchise history

Apparently San Diego FC is capable of losing, after all.

The expansion side started its inaugural season on a 4-match unbeaten streak (two wins, two ties), an impressive run that came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Austin FC on Sunday in east Texas. The home team struck first on a goal from a guy who scored against his home town team.

In the 10th minute, Diego Rubio sent a ball into San Diego's half of the field and Chula Vista native Brandon Vasquez streaked behind the SDFC defense to track it down, put one move on goalie CJ dos Santos, and calmly sent the ball into the back of the net for his first goal with Austin.

Just nine minutes later, SDFC was caught napping again when they momentarily stopped playing after a foul call, only to watch Austin FC restart immediately. This time it was Jon Gallagher getting a run and scoring to put San Diego down two goals for the first time all season.

SDFC answered on the strength of another San Diegan. In the 27th minute Torrey Pines High School alum Luca de la Torre let loose a shot from just outside the box. The ball bounced off an Austin defender and in, de la Torre's first goal for his home town club. From there the offense dried up as both goalies made a series of stellar saves.

San Diego FC returns home to face LAFC on Saturday, March 29, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium.