San Diego FC hires USA Soccer's Mikey Varas as 1st head coach in club history

San Diego FC made a splash when they added Hirving "Chucky" Lozano to anchor the roster. On Monday they put another major piece of their foundation in place.

Mikey Varas was officially named the first head coach in SDFC history. Varas was most recently the interim head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team, but he made a real name for himself in the coaching ranks as the leader of the United States youth movement.

Varas took over the U-20 national team in 2021 and led them to a Concacaf championship a year later, helping Team America qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Prior to joining USA Soccer, Varas was the Academy Director for both Sacramento Republic and FC Dallas, earning the U.S. Soccer Development Academy West Conference U-14 Coach of the Year award for the 2016-17 season.

“I am honored to join San Diego FC as the Club’s first Head Coach,” said Varas in a statement to NBC 7. “The opportunity to build something special from the ground up, with such ambitious and committed ownership, and in a city with such a passionate fan base, is truly exciting. I look forward to working with the team and the community to develop a winning culture from the start. I will give everything to this club and the people of San Diego.”

Obviously, player development is his passion, something that made him extremely appealing to a Major League Soccer expansion club. Fluent in English and Spanish, Varas was a natural choice for a franchise that is already building a loyal following in both San Diego and Northern Mexico.

“Mikey embodies the values and ambitions of San Diego FC,” said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps in a statement to NBC 7. “We have big aspirations for SDFC, and we believe Mikey has the right drive, passion, and leadership to help us build a winning culture. I’m looking forward to welcoming him to San Diego and continuing to build out the staff that will support and help us accomplish our goals.”

Varas will be formally introduced in a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego FC begins its inaugural season in February of 2025.