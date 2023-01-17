Ryan Lindley Named Offensive Coordinator For San Diego State Football

Ryan Lindley, San Diego State’s all-time leading passer, has been named offensive coordinator at San Diego State, Aztec head coach Brady Hoke announced Tuesday.

Lindley, who joined the staff in early-October, will continue to coach the SDSU quarterbacks.

“I am honored for Coach Hoke to give me this opportunity,” Lindley said. “I came back home because of the respect I have for Coach Hoke and this program. I look forward to continuing to build on the success that has been had here on The Mesa. I know we need to continue to move forward, develop and improve on this side of the ball, and I am excited to collaborate with this staff to make it happen.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We’re excited to name Ryan Lindley our offensive coordinator,” Hoke said. “Ryan helped us tremendously upon joining our staff midseason. I was impressed with his growth as a football coach throughout the year, his intellect and football IQ, and his quarterback development. Ryan is someone that has a bright future in this profession and we look forward to watching him progress in his new role.”

Lindley was a four-year starter at San Diego State from 2008-11, where he set program passing records in yards (12,690), touchdowns (90), completions (961), attempts (1,732), starts (49), consecutive starts (44) and victories (23, which has been broken). Lindley was a second-team all-MW selection in 2010, a three-time MW Offensive Player of the Week and a four-time Byron H. Chase Memorial Trophy honoree (SDSU's outstanding offensive player).

After a brief stint as a QB in the National Football League, Lindley went into coaching. Lindley's previous coaching stops included SDSU, the Cleveland Browns, the University of Utah and Mississippi State. There he worked with offensive genius and former Mississippi head coach Mike Leach.

Lindley, a native San Diegan, returned home when he joined Hoke's staff in the middle of last season.

Upon his return to the Mesa, Lindley served as QB coach and was a key figure in the Aztecs late season improvement on offense.

The hope is that with his diverse offensive background Lindley can turnaround an Aztec offense that has finished near the bottom in Total Offense rankings the last 5 seasons.

Lindley and his wife, Lindsay, have a son, Caden, and a daughter, Sloane.

Lindley replaces Jeff Horton, who retired after spending the last 12 seasons at San Diego State.