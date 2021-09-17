Russell Wilson remembers 'best friend' and mental coach Trevor Moawad originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson will be playing with a heavy heart this weekend when the Seahawks host the Titans in their home opener.

Trevor Moawad, who was Wilson's longtime mental-conditioning coach, business partner and "best friend," died from cancer this week at age 48.

Even though it hurts… I’m gunna stay Neutral…

Till we meet again my friend…



Heaven just got better.



I love you Trev.

“The Best is Ahead” -TM pic.twitter.com/PRPYXjya81 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 17, 2021

On Thursday, Wilson spoke for eight minutes when asked about Moawad. The two met in 2012 when Wilson was training at IMG Academy to prepare for the draft, and they formed a friendship that lasted for the rest of Moawad's life.

"When I think about my relationship with Trevor, I think about a man who was humble, I think about a man who always served, who always gave back, who was always dedicated to working and helping everyone," Wilson said. "And everybody he helped, it seemed that they always got better.

"From that moment (when we met), ever since, he's been my best friend. We spent so much time together through the highest, highest, highest of the highest moments to some of the lowest moments. To the moments of winning the Super Bowl, to the moment of not winning it, unfortunately. He's always been there for me. He's a guy who always gave me perspective and gave me knowledge and insight."

Wilson continued to reflect, remembering how Moawad helped him work through the Seahawks' heartbreaking loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

"He called me the next morning and said, 'How you doing?'" Wilson recalled. "And I said, 'You know, the sun still comes up in the morning, Trev. The sun still comes up in the morning.' And he said back to me, 'You’re a winner. I believe in Russell Wilson. I believe in No. 3. What are we going to do about it?'"

The moment only brought Wilson and Moawad closer. In 2019, Wilson and Moawad founded "Limitless Minds," a company focused on helping businesses "enrich their culture through neutral mindset training." Wilson later wrote the foreword for Moawad's 2020 book titled "It Takes What It Takes."

Throughout their friendship, Wilson and Moawad often left each other with a simple phrase: "The best is ahead." Fittingly, that's how Wilson ended his eight-minute public remembrance of his best friend.

"Last thing I'll say is that, Trev, I thank you. I thank you. I wish I could talk to you again. But I'll see you again. See you again. The best is ahead."