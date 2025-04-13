Rory McIlroy wins Masters in playoff to complete golf's rare grand slam

The green-jacket clad ghosts of Augusta National Golf Club that have long haunted Rory McIlroy attempted to show their ugly faces time and time again in the final round.

McIlroy's perennial heartache at the Masters Tournament for more than a decade, leading to agonizingly close defeats, had denied him entry into golf's most exclusive club of career grand slam winners.

Until Sunday, when McIlroy exorcised the ghosts of his past, he claimed his rightful place alongside golf's greatest names, and slipped his arms into the green jacket he has so coveted.

McIlroy rebounded after surrendering a late lead to defeat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff and win the 2025 Masters, becoming just the sixth golfer to complete the sport’s grand slam by winning all four major tournaments.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

He joins Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to do so in the Masters era.

McIlroy, the world's No. 2 ranked golfer, can now proudly display his green jacket alongside the trophies he earned at the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and the 2014 Open Championship.

To do so, McIlroy erased what had been a seven-stroke deficit after the first round on Thursday following a pair of double bogeys. He rebounded with a 66 in both the second and third round and entered the final round with a two-stroke lead.

That put him, in his 17th Masters appearance, 18 holes away from golf immortality. But, on the first hole of the day, on an afternoon when no lead would be safe, those ghosts appeared.

He opened with a double bogey, drawing comparisons to his 2011 collapse that claimed his four-stroke lead after a 21-year-old McIlroy shot an 80 in the final round.

McIlory, now 35, recovered with birdies on the third and fourth holes to maintain his lead. That advantage would grow to four strokes, seemingly relegating the back nine into his long-anticipated Augusta victory tour.

The thing about ghosts, though, is that they resurface when least expected and least desired. They watched as McIlroy had a bogey on 11, then a double bogey on 13 as his wedge shot rolled into a creek, and then another bogey on 14 as he left his par-putt on the lip of the cup to drop him into second place.

That temporarily gave the lead to Justin Rose, who entered the day trialing by seven strokes, and who himself has been spooked by the Masters' ghosts as a two-time runner-up.

McIlroy answered with a birdie on 15 to reclaim the lead. Rose then sank a 20-foot putt on the 18th hole for his 10th birdie of the day, finishing with a final-round 66 to head into the clubhouse with a share of the lead at 11-under.

McIlroy then hit a shot that would impress any golfer or ghost who ever patrolled the greens of Augusta, placing his second shot on 17 roughly two feet from the hole. That set up a birdie putt that put him one hole away from history and a jacket.

Rory McIlroy hits it to two feet on No. 17. #themasters pic.twitter.com/zY6tdgqZ13 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025

Using driver on 18, McIlroy tee shot found the fairway, creeping close to victory yard by yard. He sent his ensuing wedge shot into a greenside bunker, leaving the door open for Rose. McIlroy placed his bunker shot within feet of the hole, setting up a par putt for the elusive victory missing from his resume.

History doesn’t come so easy, and ghosts don’t dissipate so quietly. McIlroy’s potential winning putt rolled just left of the cup, forcing him to tap in for a bogey that set up a sudden-death tiebreaker with Rose, who was seeking to become the oldest first-time Masters winner.

It was the tournament's first playoff since Rose lost to Sergio Garcia in 2017. McIlroy and Rose returned to the par-4 18th, ghosts circling both, to determine who would win their first Masters Tournament.

Rose hit a beautiful approach shot from the fairway, putting pressure on McIlroy, who managed to top him by getting a few feet closer to the hole. Rose’s birdie putt went wide, leaving him to tap in for par and set the stage once again for McIlroy’s potential winning putt.

This time, McIlroy would not be denied. He drained the putt to earn his first Masters victory, tossed his putter and collapsed to the green in celebratory tears, ending his 11-year chase of the career Grand Slam in thrilling fashion.

His shoulders were then draped in a green jacket, his fans cheered in delight, and his ghosts forever disappeared into the Augusta air.