Padres

Rogers Blows Second Straight Save, Darvish's Big Day Spoiled in Detroit

The Padres' righty had a fourth consecutive seven-inning quality start.

By Darnay Tripp

For a second straight day a sterling performance on the mound was spoiled by a blown save. This time around the Padres failed to come away with the win.

Victor Reyes doubled off the wall in right field in the ninth inning, driving in a pair of runs to beat the Padres 4-3. Taylor Rogers was charged with a blown save for a second straight game.

On Tuesday it kept Mike Clevinger from getting a win after a seven inning, two run performance. In Wednesday's finale Yu Darvish extended his streak of seven-inning quality starts to four. Darvish threw 106 pitches, struck out 11 while allowing six hits, one walk and two earned runs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Padres pushed two runs across in the fourth inning, with Ha-Seong Kim's single scoring Manny Machado to provide a 2-1 lead. Jurickson Profar singled in Kim in the seventh to pull back ahead 3-2.

Jeimer Candelario continued to torment San Diego, with three hits and two RBIs in the finale. He finished the series with eight hits, three homers and eight runs batted in.

Local

ramona 2 hours ago

Brush Fire Burning Near Ramona Prompts Evacuations

3 hours ago

Oak Fire Continues to Burn Near Yosemite National Park| Whats Up?

The Padres are off Thursday and host the Twins Friday night.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresYu DarvishHa-seong KimJurickson Profar
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us