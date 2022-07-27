Rogers Blows Second Straight Save, Darvish's Big Day Spoiled in Detroit

For a second straight day a sterling performance on the mound was spoiled by a blown save. This time around the Padres failed to come away with the win.

Victor Reyes doubled off the wall in right field in the ninth inning, driving in a pair of runs to beat the Padres 4-3. Taylor Rogers was charged with a blown save for a second straight game.

Taylor Rogers allowed 1 ER his first 20.1 IP this season.



He's now given up 11 ER in his last 11.1 IP, with blown saves on back-to-back days. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 27, 2022

On Tuesday it kept Mike Clevinger from getting a win after a seven inning, two run performance. In Wednesday's finale Yu Darvish extended his streak of seven-inning quality starts to four. Darvish threw 106 pitches, struck out 11 while allowing six hits, one walk and two earned runs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yu Darvish's last four starts:



DET: 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 11 K

NYM: 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 9 K

AZ: 7.0 IP, 3 ER, 9 K

SF: 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NL4OcCSwLg — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 27, 2022

The Padres pushed two runs across in the fourth inning, with Ha-Seong Kim's single scoring Manny Machado to provide a 2-1 lead. Jurickson Profar singled in Kim in the seventh to pull back ahead 3-2.

Jeimer Candelario continued to torment San Diego, with three hits and two RBIs in the finale. He finished the series with eight hits, three homers and eight runs batted in.

The Padres are off Thursday and host the Twins Friday night.