College Football

Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field

Griffin III received a call late in the third quarter that his wife was in labor

By Eric Mullin

Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinal. But he couldn't stick around for the entire game.

That's because late in the third quarter, Griffin III received a call on-air that his wife was in labor.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Sorry guys, I gotta go," Griffin said on the broadcast. "My wife is going into labor."

After being congratulated by his fellow broadcasters, the 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner showed he still has some burst left as he sprinted off the State Farm Stadium field.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB Dec 29, 2022

OnFriar Podcast: Good Bye 2022, Hello 2023! What to Expect From the Padres In the New Year

Holiday Bowl Dec 28, 2022

Holiday… Celebrate! San Diego Holiday Bowl Returns With Oregon Rallying Past North Carolina

Griffin III and his wife, Grete, announced in July that they were expecting their third child together. Griffin III has another child from a previous relationship.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College FootballCollege Football Playoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us