NHL

Reports: NHL Owner Nearing Deal to Buy AFC Bournemouth of English Premier League

Bill Foley would become the 10th American owner in England's top-flight league

By Sanjesh Singh

Bill Foley
Getty Images

The NHL could soon be crossing paths with the English Premier League.

Las Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley reportedly is in advanced talks to buy AFC Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports News: 

Foley, 77, is the leading buyer in the group and will look to have 100% control over the football club if the deal goes through. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The report also indicates that talks between the parties have been occurring since the summer and a deal could be made once the league heads into break in November for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

Max Demin, the current owner, is said to have an asking price of around $172 million, according to The Athletic. He first bought the club in 2011 but reportedly has been attempting to sell the club off and on over the last four years. 

Bournemouth is one of three newly promoted teams into England’s top-flight league this season but a rocky start to the campaign saw manager Scott Parker sacked just four games in. Parker had hoped the board would bring in more quality players during the transfer window to be able to compete and avoid relegation, but both sides did not see eye to eye. 

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB 18 hours ago

From Dreary to Drury, Padres Offense Gets Good For A Night

Padres Sep 15

On Friar Podcast: What Will Decide the Padres' Playoff Fate, with Jon and Jim

Interim manager Gary O’Neil has since led the Cherries to two draws and a win after Parker’s departure.

If Foley takes over the club, he’d become the 10th American in the Premier League to have full ownership or be a majority shareholder of a team. 

The list of American owners in the EPL includes: Stan Kroenke (Arsenal), Wesley Edens (Aston Villa), Todd Boehly (Chelsea), John Textor (Crystal Palace), Shahid Khan (Fulham), 49ers Enterprises (Leeds United), Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool), The Glazer Family (Manchester United) and Albert Smith (West Ham).

This article tagged under:

NHLsoccerEnglish Premier League
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us