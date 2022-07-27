Yankees Add Andrew Benintendi, Trade Three Prospects to Royals

Yankees add Benintendi, trade three prospects to Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees are making a move for a former rival.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is headed to the Bronx in a trade for three minor-league pitchers -- TJ Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain. Jack Curry from YES Network first reported the news and the team announced it late on Wednesday night.

Benintendi was drafted by the Red Sox in 2015 and made his big-league debut for Boston a year later. He was a crucial piece for the Red Sox during their 2018 World Series run, batting second behind Mookie Betts and starting 13 of 14 postseason games in left field.

In 2021, the Red Sox dealt Benintendi to the Royals in exchange for Franchy Cordero, Josh Winckowski and three minor-leaguers. Over the past two seasons in Kansas City, Benintendi hit .294 with 20 home runs and 112 RBIs in 226 games. He won the Gold Glove in 2021 and made the All-Star team in 2022, as he's currently hitting .320.

For the Yankees, acquiring Benintendi will shore up their outfield -- on offense and defense. Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks have disappointed this season, and this move will give them plenty of options for the postseason.