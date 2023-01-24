Report: Mike Clevinger Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

Report: Clevinger under investigation for domestic violence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. According to the report, Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, has been in contact with individuals from MLB’s Department of Investigations since this summer about the violence.

The White Sox claimed the organization was not aware of the allegations before signing Clevinger in a statement. The report also cites a source that asserts the White Sox didn't learn of the allegations until after signing Clevinger as well.

Detailed in the report are two instances of domestic violence. First, Finestead said Clevinger choked her in June. Two weeks later, Finestead said Clevinger slapped her and threw used chewing tobacco on their child in a hotel room. Clevinger was playing for the Padres at the time, and the second incident happened when they were on the road for a series against the Dodgers, per Finestead.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB,” said Clevinger’s agent, Seth Levinson in a statement provided to The Athletic. “We need time before responding.”

The White Sox also provided a statement for The Athletic report:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal last December.