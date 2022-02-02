Report: Vikings to Hire former La Costa Canyon and SDSU Quarterback Kevin O'Connell

It appears that Kevin O'Connell will soon get his opportunity to run an NFL team.

According to the NFL Network O'Connell will be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. O'Connell is currently the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. Since L.A. is playing in Super Bowl LVI the hire can not be official until after the game on February 13.

O'Connell played high school football at La Costa Canyon before spending four seasons on the field at San Diego State. O'Connell made 39 appearances at quarterback for the Aztecs, throwing for 7,689 yards with 46 touchdowns.

He was a third round pick of Patriots in 2008, and wrapped up his playing career with the Chargers in 2012.

After his playing days he spent time as an analyst for NBC 7's Football Night in San Diego.

O'Connell has made a handful of stops as an NFL assistant. The 36-year-old is in his second season with the Rams. His first NFL job came in Cleveland as the Browns' QB coach in 2015. After a stint in San Francisco he landed with Washington in 2017, starting as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator.

The Vikings fired Mike Zimmer in January. Zimmer spent seven seasons as Minnesota's head coach.