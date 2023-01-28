Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie to Join Leeds United From Juventus

Leeds United appears to have another American incoming.

The English Premier League side reportedly agreed to sign Weston McKennie from Serie A's Juventus on a loan deal and will have the option to buy him in the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Weston McKennie to Leeds, here we go! Understand Leeds will pay €1.2m loan fee — deal will include buy option clause for €33m plus add ons 🚨⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC



Leeds president Radrizzani unlocked the deal with Juventus in the night.



McKennie has agreed personal terms with Leeds. pic.twitter.com/mY1g6Fuql0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Leeds will pay a 1.2 million euros loan fee to bring him in for the rest of the season, and the loan-to-buy clause will be worth 33 million euros plus add-ons, should the club trigger the option in the summer.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

McKennie, 24, joins The Whites from a Juventus side mired in conflict after being hit with a 15-point deduction by Serie A as punishment for "financial irregularities."

The FC Dallas youth product had a great opening season with Juventus in 2020 when he scored five goals to go with two assists in 34 league appearances but has since seen his production decline every year under manager Massimiliano Allegri, who adopts a more conservative approach to the sport.

With Leeds, he'll get the chance to reinvigorate himself in a club that presses high and is attempting to control possession more often under American manager Jesse Marsch. McKennie, who started for the United States men's national team in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup, will also reunite with fellow compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

McKennie will be tasked with helping the club avoid relegation, as Leeds are just three points away from 19th-place Everton and 20th-place Southampton with a game in hand.