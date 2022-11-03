Report: Texans hanging onto Brandin Cooks despite TNF absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Houston Texans decided to hang onto Brandin Cooks, but the speedy wide receiver reportedly will not be on the field for the team’s first game following the NFL trade deadline.

Cooks will miss Houston’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles after not practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

#Texans WR Brandon Cooks, the subject of trade talks for weeks who was listed as questionable for personal reasons tonight, is not expected to play against the #Eagles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Cooks expressed disappointment at not being traded. pic.twitter.com/icJHKMItjM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2022

Cooks was among the top wide receivers that came up as a potential target ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline and reportedly had a couple of NFC suitors in the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Houston ultimately kept him, leading to a cryptic post-deadline tweet from Cooks:

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Despite the Thursday absence, Cooks is expected to remain on Houston’s roster. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the team will try to reconnect with Cooks following the game against the Eagles, while Jordan Schultz reported that Cooks will not be released.

Brandin Cooks isn’t in the building today for the #Texans. They’ll continue to talk and try for a reset after tonight’s game. https://t.co/JpIv9X24hY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2022

This might surprise some: We should NOT expect a release for Brandin Cooks right now, a source tells @theScore. #Texans have no plans to go that route, barring changes…



Unclear if the two sides would ultimately consider re-structuring Cooks’ contract. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2022

Cooks is accustomed to being on the move. The wide receiver has played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Rams and now the Texans. He was traded to each of those last three destinations, bringing him one trade short of Eric Dickerson’s all-time NFL record for a player.

In April, Cooks signed a two-year, $39.6 million extension that will keep him under team control through 2024.

For the season, he has 32 catches for 354 receiving yards and one touchdown.