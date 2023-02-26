NHL Rumors: Sharks Trade Timo Meier to Devils, Ending Weeks of Speculation

Report: Sharks trade Timo to Devils, ending weeks of speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After weeks of trade rumors, Sharks forward Timo Meier appears to be on his way to the East Coast.

San Jose traded Meier to the New Jersey Devils, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

LeBrun earlier this month reported that the Devils' interest in Meier was dependent on the 26-year-old signing a potential contract extension. But on Sunday, LeBrun reported that New Jersey was comfortable acquiring Meier without an extension.

There is no Meier contract extension as part of this. The Devils became comfortable doing the trade without having him signed to an extension as part of it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

The deal reportedly doesn't end with Meier, either. While the Sharks' return for the trade remains unknown, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported Sunday that San Jose also is sending defenseman Scott Harrington to the Devils as part of the trade.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/njdevils?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#njdevils along with Timo Meier as part of the deal.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) <a href="https://twitter.com/frank_seravalli/status/1629976710711062528

The Sharks turned down some enticing offers for Meier in recent days, per Seravalli.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/sjsharks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sjsharks turned down some big offers in recent days.



Team 1: 1st rd pick, 2nd rd pick, top prospect



Team 2: 1st rd pick, recent 1st rd pick, mid-tier prospect



Both teams had other asks - cap or roster considerations - but this will be sizable.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) <a href="https://twitter.com/frank_seravalli/status/1629959563087695875

Trade rumors have swirled around Meier for weeks ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline on March 3 -- a situation he described as "challenging." Now, the pending restricted free agent heads to New Jersey seemingly as a rental as Meier's qualifying offer this summer is $10 million.

He was the third Swiss player to be drafted by San Jose in franchise history back in 2015, and this season, the longtime Shark had 31 goals and 52 points for a San Jose team in the middle of a rebuild.

Meier leaves the Sharks, in second-to-last place in the Pacific Division, and joins the Devils, who currently are second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Carolina Hurricanes -- another reported Meier suitor.

But New Jersey emerged victorious in the Meier sweepstakes, and now will look to return to the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2012 with their newly acquired star.