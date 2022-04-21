Report: Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Join Bid to Buy Chelsea

Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have come together to join Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea, multiple reports say.

The tennis champion and Formula One star are looking to be part of the ownership group that includes World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and other investors worldwide. Reports say the two athletes have each pledged just over $13 million.

The team went for sale after longtime Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The list of bidders to buy the Premier League powerhouse includes the L.A. Dodgers part-time owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

If Williams acquires Chelsea, it will be an addition to her investment in the Los Angeles' Angel City FC – a sector of the National Women’s Soccer League.