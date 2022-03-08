Russell Wilson

Report: Seattle Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Russell Wilson is on the move.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly traded the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the Denver Broncos in a deal involving multiple players and draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The full trade is as follows:

  • Seattle receives: QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick
  • Denver receives: QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick

Wilson, 33, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks. Seattle made the postseason eight times with Wilson under center, winning the Super Bowl in 2013 and losing the Super Bowl in 2014. Coincidentally, Wilson's Seahawks defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.


The Broncos have been looking for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Eleven different quarterbacks -- including Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Teddy Bridgewater and Lock, among others -- have started at quarterback for Denver since 2016.

